Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 30 (ANI): The last rites of Hathras gangrape victim were performed with the consent of her family and strict action will be taken against the guilty in the case, a senior UP official said on Wednesday.

Prashant Kumar, Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Law and Order, on Wednesday said that the four accused in the case will also be tried for murder. The 19-year-old victim died in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday.

Also Read | India, China Agree to Hold Early Meeting For Disengagement Along LAC.

He denied allegations that the family's consent was not taken for the funeral.

"The victim died yesterday in Delhi. After the post-mortem, the funeral was conducted with the consent of the family members and in their presence as the body was putrefying. Some women alleged that family consent was not taken for the funeral. It is not true. The family gave their consent for performing last rites. Police were present during the funeral to maintain law and order. The details of the examination will soon be out and shared," Kumar told ANI.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Case: AIIMS Submits Report to CBI, Questions the Missing Time of Death in Late Actor's Autopsy.

The state government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the alleged gangrape.

Kumar said that chronology indicates that the incident took place on September 14 at 9:30 pm.

"The charges filed were altered and all four accused were arrested under relevant sections of IPC. The financial help according to the law was also given to the family. Now the four accused will be also be tried for murder," he said.

The police official said that report of the tongue being chopped off was denied by Hathras administration.

"Normally, when a person is strangled, the tongue comes out. We can say about this conclusively after the post mortem (report)," he added.

He said a high-level SIT, headed by Home Secretary Bhagwan Swaroop, has been constituted to probe the matter.

"There is DIG level officer and SP level female officer in the SIT, so that they can highlight if there were any lapses committed. We will take the case into fast track court so that conviction is ensured in a short duration," Kumar said.

He said the state ranks high in the conviction for crimes against women.

"As far as conviction in women-related crimes is concerned, like 2018, in 2019 Uttar Pradesh has remained the number one state. We are committed to ensuring strictest punishment to the accused," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)