New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh expressed his condolences over the demise of singing legend Lata Mangeshkar on Sunday and said her song 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon' inspired nationalism in the country.

"The line of Lata ji's song 'Tum mujhe na bhula paoge' really true for countrymen. Her body may be merged in 'Panchtatva' but her voice will remain immortal. It is a big shock for all her fans across the world, especially in India," Harivansh told ANI.

"Music is the best medium to connect with nature and brings it alive in the form of Lata ji. She received every honour From Bharat Ratna to Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri, 'Dada Saheb Phalke Award. She was also awarded Best Singer for the film 'Lekin'. She was received the award at a very young age, which no one got again at that age," the Deputy Chairman added.

Harivansh further told ANI that she has sung 50,000 songs in 36 languages. "She is unmatched. Lins of her song 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon' inspired nationalism in millions of people in this country."

"Personally too, I have gone through the most disturbing moments of my life, when I feel restless then I get relief from the songs of Lata ji," he added

The Deputy Chairman further added, "I would like to say when movies were hit because of her songs. We, young people went to watch movies only to listen to Lata ji. The people who performed the effective actions of the film passed away from memory but the voice of Lata ji will not be lost for whole life."

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92 years. The megastar had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. Though having recovered from COVID, the singer was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday.

Two-day national mourning will be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar. The national flag will also fly at half-mast for two days, as a mark of respect, and she will be given a State funeral. (ANI)

