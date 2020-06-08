India News | Latur Man Held for Sexually Harassing Tenant's Minor Daughter

Latur, Jun 8 (PTI) A school teacher has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing his tenant's minor daughter in Latur city in Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

Parmeshwar Pawale, a teacher with a school in Ausa, was held after the girl's mother filed a complaint about the incident which happened on Sunday afternoon, an official said.

"The girl and the mother stay on rent in Pawale's house in Sushiladevi Nagar locality. She has complained that Pawale touched the girl inappropriately and molested her. We arrested him for sexual harassment under IPC sections and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," said Assistant Inspector Sanjay Pawar.

