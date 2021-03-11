Latur, Mar 10 (PTI) A 46-year-old peon allegedly hanged himself to death at his office located in the district administrative building of Latur Zilla Parishad on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred in the morning, police said.

The deceased was identified as Suryakant Shankar Shreemangale, a resident of Patel Nagar in Latur city, an official said.

"He had been working as a peon in the district statistics office for the last several years. He arrived at the office around 9.30 am and hanged himself from the ceiling fan with a rope," he said.

The motive behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained and a probe is on.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)