New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) L&L Partners has consolidated its corporate and litigation practice into a single firm structure, a statement issued by the law firm founder said.

L&L Partners, which has its offices here as well as in Mumbai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad, earlier operated through two separate firms for its corporate and litigation practice verticals.

“L&L Partners, a top-tier full services law firm with offices at Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad, makes a strategic move of consolidating its various practice areas into a single firm structure. The new structure enhances the firm's capabilities by bringing in greater synergies and unified governance under a new Executive Committee,” the statement issued by the law firm founder and Managing Partner Rajiv Luthra said.

The statement further informed that the personal expectations of some of the erstwhile litigation partners could not be accommodated under the new structure and consequently, some members of the litigation firm “moved on to explore other opportunities”.

The litigation practice remains robust with twenty litigation partners and is rapidly expanding and the firm has received overwhelming client support, Luthra added.

