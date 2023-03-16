Chandigarh, Mar 16 (PTI) Punjab Police claimed Thursday that an interview of Lawrence Bishnoi by a private news channel was not recorded inside the Bathinda jail, where the gangster is currently lodged, or any other prison of the state.

Bishnoi, an accused in the singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case, was brought back to the Bathinda jail in March after the Rajasthan Police took the gangster on a production warrant in some other case in February.

The assertion came two days after the news channel ran the interview, which triggered criticism by the opposition parties over the state of law and order in the state. They also demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mann, alleging he has failed to "control jails".

Addressing the media here, DGP Gaurav Yadav said, “This is a categorical finding that this interview was not recorded in Bathinda jail or any other jail of Punjab. This person was handed over by Rajasthan Police to the custody of Bathinda jail on March 8. He was produced in the Talwandi Sabo court on March 9 on a one-day police remand and sent back to Bathinda jail on March 10."

Yadav said the interview might have been recorded earlier.

"In the interview, Lawrence Bishnoi is sporting a long beard and a long hairdo which is quite visible. He is wearing a yellow t-shirt. When he was brought back to Bathinda jail, he was having a short haircut and a different attire. When his belongings were searched at the time of entry to jail, no yellow t-shirt was there. The interview does not mention his recent friction with gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria or the incident in the Goindwal jail which indicates it might have been recorded earlier,” the DGP said.

Bishnoi along with several other persons have been booked in the Moosewala murder case.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Mansa district on May 29 last year. Goldy Brar, a member of the Bishnoi gang, had claimed responsibility for the killing.

