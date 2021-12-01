Bareilly (UP), Dec 1 (PTI) A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a lawyer in Baradari area here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday when the girl was playing outside her house and Taurn alias Govind reached there and took the girl to her office and raped her, SSP Rohit Singh Sajwan said.

Also Read | Xiaomi 12 Smartphones To Be World's First Models Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

The lawyer also threatened the girl with dire consequences if she informed anyone about the incident.

Later, the girl reached home and informed her aunt about the incident and her father registered an FIR under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO ACT at Baradari Police Station, police said.

Also Read | India Reports 8,954 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours; Recovery Rate at 98.36%.

The accused was arrested by the police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)