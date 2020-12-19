Palghar, Dec 19 (PTI) A woman advocate from Vasai in Palghar district filed a cheating case against her client for whom she appeared in court in a molestation case, police said on Saturday.

The man, a builder, was accused of molestation and he got the woman advocate to pay his bail amount of Rs 14,000 and also took Rs 200 for miscellaneous expenses, an official said.

When he refused to return the money, she filed a cheating case at Vasai police station, the official said. PTI

