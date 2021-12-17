Chennai, Dec 17 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Friday imposed a fine of Rs 4,000 on an advocate and debarred him from practicing in the High Court (both here and the Madurai bench) for one full year for contempt of court.

A division bench of Justices P N Prakash and R Hemalatha, after holding advocate R Krishnamurthy of "scandalizing the court", convicted him under the Contempt of Court Act and imposed the punishments.

The bench also directed the Registry to mark a copy of their order to the secretary of the Bar Council in Kerala and the secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association for taking appropriate action against Krishnamurthy, in accordance with law.

The case goes back to June this year when the Chetpet police registered a case against an advocate and her daughter for having taken out her car without a valid pass on June 6, when the lockdown was in force. The arguments between the mother-daughter duo with the police personnel went viral in the social media then.

Fearing arrest they moved the High Court and the matter came up before Justice M Dhandapani on June 15. While so, Krishnamurthy, who was not the counsel on record for the accused in the anticipatory bail petition, was present during the hearing of the case by video conferencing.

Later, he made certain allegations against the judge with regard to his honesty and asked him to recuse from the case in the social media. He also moved the then Chief Justice Sanjeeb Banerjee to post the case before some other 'honest' judge.

And Justice Dhandapani initiated contempt proceedings against Krishnamurthy and the same was placed before the present bench.

After going through the reply affidavit of Krishnamurthy, the bench observed it showed that he had alleged that the single judge had condemned the entire legal fraternity during the hearing of the advance bail petition. As he felt hurt, he had recorded the audio speech and circulated it on June 15.

"Thus, he has not denied the fact that he had recorded the aforesaid speech in Tamil and circulated the same on WhatsApp, thereby placing it in the public domain," the bench said.

As a Supreme Court advocate, he knew fully well the single judge cannot retaliate nor defend himself by recording and circulating his audio message as a counter to the audio message circulated by him. Needless to state, his impugned audio message was so widely circulated in the social media it reached the public and caused great embarrassment to the judge.

If an advocate of the Supreme Court behaved in such an unbecoming way with a High Court judge and if the same was viewed leniently and sympathetically and as a sequel condoned, he would be emboldened to do the same even to a Supreme Court judge. If he had not been an advocate, then, the bench could have dealt with it sympathetically.

"We usually extend the longest of our olive branches to disgruntled litigants who attack judges off and on. However, if we show leniency to Krishnamurthy, it is tantamount to showing misplaced sympathy. To be noted, advocates may be proximate to judges, but that does not lead to the inference that they are proximate to justice. If we condone his act, a wrong message will go to the public that the judges can be attacked by obtaining a law degree. They would be emboldened to obtain a law degree, which, we are told, is freely given in some states by law colleges functioning in garages and terraces and start maligning the institution in the social media like the respondent," the bench observed.

By seeking transfer of the case to some other judge, Krishnamurthy had implied that the single judge was not an honest one.

"Would not this amount to scandalizing the Court? Our answer to this question is Yes. The implication is that the single judge has not dealt with the case impartially, which in our considered opinion, has the tendency to scandalize the Court," the bench said and imposed the punishments.

