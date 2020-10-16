Mumbai, Oct 16 (PTI) The Mumbai police have arrested a Delhi-based lawyer for allegedly spreading fake conspiracy theories about the deaths of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and talent manager Disha Salian, an official said on Friday.

The Mumbai crime branch's cyber cell nabbed Vibhor Anand from his residence in Delhi on Thursday, the official said.

Anand had allegedly posted YouTube videos in which he made defamatory statements and allegations against Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray, linking him to the deaths, he said, adding that an FIR in this regard was registered in August.

"Following the investigation, the police arrested the accused for spreading fake conspiracy theories in connection with Rajput and Salian's deaths," joint commissioner of police (crime) Milind Bharambe said.

The accused has been booked for defamation among other charges under the IPC and Information Technology Act, he said.

Anand was produced before a court on Friday, and has been sent to police custody till October 19, he added.

