New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) A lawyers' group on Tuesday urged the National Human Rights Commission, ?National Commission for Women and some other organisations to make the information on their website available in all 22 scheduled languages to end linguistic discrimination.

Akhil Bhartiya Adhivakta Parishad, the RSS's lawyer wing, also sent representations to ?National Commission for Schedule Tribes, ?National Commission for Schedule Caste, ?National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and ?National Commission for Protection of Other Backward Classes, to furnish information available on the website in all scheduled languages of the Constitution.

The representations said that "websites of commissions are restrictive to 55 per cent of Bhartiya (Indians) as rest of the population is not conversant with any of the two languages (English and Hindi).

“Further, as rate of illiteracy is still alarming in 'Bharat', so therefore, kindly allow the complainants to lodge their complaint through recorded messages as well and kindly develop the webpage/software accordingly,” the lawyers' body said.

It said that every citizen of India in general and the vulnerable class in particular has a fundamental right to know the activities of the commissions and have statutory right to get updates as commissions spend considerable money in maintaining the website and the benefit of the technology based remedies must have wider reach and must act as tool of assurance to all.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)