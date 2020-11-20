Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 20 (ANI): Communist Party of India (Marxist) state secretary A Vijayaraghavan on Friday said the Left Democratic Front (LDF) will hold a series of protests to "expose the central investigation agencies that are being politically used to destabilise the Left government in Kerala."

Speaking to media after CPI(M) state secretariat meeting here, Vijayaraghavan alleged that the investigation agencies are attempting to target Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

"The Chief Minister had invited the investigation agencies to probe the gold smuggling case in an unbiased manner. But now going by the recent developments, it is evident that these central agencies are being misused to achieve the narrow political goal of overthrowing the Left government," he said.

He further alleged that the BJP government in Centre is using Central investigation agencies to target its political opponents.

"There was criticism by the way the tenure of director of Enforcement Directorate (ED) was extended flouting all norms. The agencies like CBI and ED are used by the BJP government at the center to target political opponents," he stated.Vijayaraghavan added that opposition in the state is using Comptroller and Auditor General's report for scuttling Kerala's development projects.

"Congress and BJP are hands in glove when it comes to opposing the development works of Left government," he said.

CPI(M) state secretary further said that the upcoming LDF meeting would discuss and chart out various protests against the misuse of investigation agencies in Kerala. (ANI)

