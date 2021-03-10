Kozhikode, Mar 10 (PTI): The Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD), an ally of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala, on Wednesday announced candidates for the April 6 state Assembly polls.

The party has fielded its senior leaders, including state president M V Shreyams Kumar and former minister K P Mohanan, in the fray.

Kumar, a Rajya Sabha MP, would contest from Kalpetta constituency in Wayanad district, a sitting seat of CPI(M) represented byC K Saseendran.

Kumar was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Kerala in the bypoll held in August last year following the death of 83- year-old media baron and veteran socialist M P Veerendra Kumar on May 28, 2020.

Mohanan would contest from Koothuparamba constituencyin Kannur, the LJD said in a press release. Koothuparamba is also a sitting seat of the ruling CPI(M) being represented by Health Minister K K Shailaja. Kozhikode district president of LJD Manayath Chandran would fight the polls from Vadakara seat,another sitting seat of CPI(M).

