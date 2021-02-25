Lucknow, Feb 25 (PTI) UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday accused the leader of Opposition in the state's legislative council and Samajwadi Party MLC Ahmad Hasan of being in the wrong party.

Observing that Hasan had been a good police officer, the chief minister also said had he still been in the police department, he would have used his sticks against his own party members.

The chief minister made the remarks while wrapping up the discussion on the Governor's address to the state legislature at the beginning of its sessions earlier.

"Ahmad Hasan ji was a police officer. He was a good officer. Don't know when did he leave his police 'sanskar' (etiquettes),” said the Chief minister.

“Had he been in the police service today, he would have used his sticks against the Samajwadi Party people first,” said Adityanath.

“This is a different issue that he has gone to the wrong party. And, his soul would have been wondering where am I sitting," the chief minister added.

The chief minister's observation led Hasan to retort, “I am at the right place and perfectly fine."

According to an SP MLC, Hasan retired from police service in 1995 and has been associated with the Samajwadi Party since then.

