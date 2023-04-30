Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 30 (ANI): Various leaders from various political parties joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Sunday in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak ahead of the state civic polls slated to be held on May 4 and 11.

Leaders who joined the BJP include Congress leader Ajay Srivastava, RLD's Rahul Chaudhary, Priyanka Singh, SP leader Devraj Gupta along with his wife Sangeeta, SP leader Aruna Kori.

Pathak welcomed the leaders into the party and presented to them the certificate of membership.

Speaking to the reporters, the Deputy Chief Minister said that being impressed by the law and order of the state, people are joining the BJP.

"People are praising the law and order of UP and joining the BJP. I welcome all the leaders joining the party and appeal to all to work for the victory of all the BJP candidates in the upcoming civic polls. Various candidates of Congress in Lucknow have joined the BJP and will work for the candidates of our party," he said.

Meanwhile, addressing a public meeting in Naimisharanya, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath compared the municipal elections in UP to 'Devasur Sangram' and said, "From this land of Naimisharanya, Maharishi Dadhichi once donated his bones to make the weapons for the victory of the divine forces. Now is the perfect opportunity to use this election to teach the demonic corrupt, miscreants, mafia, and criminals a lesson."

The municipal elections will be held on May 4 and 11 and the counting of votes will be done on May 13. (ANI)

