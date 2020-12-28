New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): Representatives of around 25 farmer organisations on Monday gave a memorandum to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in support of the new farm laws.

"Today representatives from different farmers organizations from all over the country gave memorandum in support of the new farm bills and said these are in the interest of farmers and should not be taken back. They also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

The farmer delegations met Tomar to convey support for the laws ahead of the next round of talks between the government and protesting farmers on December 30. The protesting farmers are demanding repeal of the three farm laws brought by the government recently. (ANI)

