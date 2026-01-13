Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 13 (ANI): While waiting for TVK chief Vijay to return to Chennai after being questioned by the CBI, the party's general secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar on Tuesday said that party is "very clear" on its ideological stance, and that the leaders will "take a call in case of an alliance" to be made for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai while waiting for Vijay to return from Delhi, the TVK Secretary said, "We are very clear on what we are going to do and how our alliance is going to be. We have already told our ideological stand very clearly. If there are talks of an alliance, we will let you know."

"Our leader will take a call in case of an alliance," he added.

Speaking on Vijay's last movie, 'Jana Nayagan', which had its release postponed following delays in the certification, the party leader said that they want the movie to be 'release peacefully', and they will assimilate once the movie releases.

"We thank all the people and all the leaders who supported the release of the movie. This is the last movie of our leader. Sentimentally, all our party cadres and the whole of Tamil Nadu and all fans wanted it to release peacefully, and this is pending in the court. We will assimilate once the movie releases," he said.

Earlier, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi supported the release of the movie, while attacking the Centre after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) put the film's certification on hold, calling it an attack on Tamil culture.

He said PM Modi would not succeed in suppressing the voice of the Tamil people.

"The I&B Ministry's attempt to block 'Jana Nayagan' is an attack on Tamil culture. Mr Modi, you will never succeed in suppressing the voice of the Tamil people," the Congress leader wrote on X.

Meanwhile, TVK chief Vijay also returned to Chennai a day after being questioned at the CBI headquarters in Delhi in relation to the Karur stampede. As per CBI sources, the TVK chief will be called for questioning once again at a later date.

The CBI on Monday rigorously questioned the actor-turned-politician for over 7 hours at the CBI headquarters. The probe centres on the tragic Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives in September 2025.

While Vijay has been granted a temporary reprieve to return home for the Pongal festival, CBI sources have confirmed that his legal journey is far from over.

During his questioning, fans and supporters of the former actor continued to wait outside the CBI office while the interrogation was in progress. (ANI)

