Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 9 (ANI): Demanding a swift resolution of issues faced by municipal employees and Anganwadi workers, Left parties, Congress, and several trade unions organised a Jail Bharo programme at Machilipatnam in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

Jail Bharo (or fill jails agitation) was organised in solidarity with the Anganwadi workers in the state who have been on strike for the past 28 days, raising various demands, including increasing their salaries, retirement and pension benefits.

Leaders from CPI (M), CPI, Congress, and CITU attempted to present floral wreaths at the statue of Ambedkar near the Collectorate. However, police intervention led to tension and a clash between law enforcement and protesters.

In response, police arrested numerous agitators, transporting them to nearby police stations. The incident highlights the intensifying calls for addressing concerns in the municipal sector and taking collective action for Anganwadi activists' welfare

Leaders of Anganwadi workers' unions have said that they are not seeking mere goodwill; instead, they demand that Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy fulfil pre-election promises.

Criticism was directed at the state government for showcasing honorariums without addressing the pressing need to increase wages and integrate staff into government programmes.For the past two years, Anganwadi workers have been advocating for a minimum wage of Rs 26,000, in line with electoral assurances.

The rising cost of living has made it challenging for them to support their families. However, the Jagan government has not yet addressed these concerns, sparking frustration among the workers, the leaders argued.

According to workers, the government's current stance resembles indifference, undermining their legitimate demands for better wages and improved working conditions.

Multiple demands, such as raising the age limit to 62 years, providing ten lakhs of group insurance, and ensuring equal pay for equal work. As the protest persists, the Anganwadi workers and their supporters remain steadfast in their call for justice and resolution of their legitimate issues. (ANI)

