New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the demise of DMDK founder-leader and actor Vijayakanth on Thursday.

Vijayakanth passed away in Chennai aged 71 after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier in the day.

Also Read | Year Ender 2023: From Rahul Gandhi’s Disqualification to No-Trust Vote Against Modi Govt and Lok Sabha Security Breach, List of Major Political Episodes From India This Year.

"Extremely saddened by the passing away of Thiru Vijayakanth Ji. A legend of the Tamil film world, his charismatic performances captured the hearts of millions," PM Modi posted from his official handle on X.

Recalling his past interactions with the 'Captain', PM Modi said the demise of the DMDK chief has left a void that is hard to fill.

Also Read | India’s Achievements in Space Sector in 2023: From Historic Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing to Aditya L1 Mission Launch and Plan for Space Station, How ISRO Made Indians Proud.

"As a political leader, he was deeply committed to public service, leaving a lasting impact on Tamil Nadu's political landscape. His passing leaves a void that will be hard to fill. He was a close friend and I fondly recall my interactions with him over the years. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, fans and numerous followers. Om Shanti," Prime Minister Modi posted.

Also condoling the demise of the DMDK chief, the BJP's Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai posted earlier in the day, "Captain Vijayakanth's demise is a loss for Tamil Nadu and the Tamil people. Though he is no longer with us, his name and legacy will live on in our hearts and minds."

Vijayakanth's mortal remains were brought to his residence in Chennai and will be taken to the DMDK office shortly.

Widely known as 'Captain', Vijayakanth's life is marked by a successful career in the Tamil film industry.

He founded Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazgam in 2005.

Vijayakanth served as the leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly from 2011-2016.

He served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly twice, representing the Virudhachalam and Rishivandiyam constituencies. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)