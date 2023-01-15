(Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 15 (ANI): Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) on Sunday hold a protest rally in Jammu, demanding statehood for Ladakh.

Protesters who marched from Indra Chowk to the Press Club, Jammu raised slogans in favour of statehood to be included in the Sixth schedule of the Indian Constitution.

Also Read | Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Building in Mundka Area Where 27 People Burnt Alive Last Year (See Pics and Video).

Protesters holding placards read, "We want democracy in Ladakh".

"We have to gather here on short notice so that our grievances can reach the Government. We have a four-point demand. One among them is a separate statehood for Ladakh. Representation for District Leh and Kargil should be strengthened in the Parliament," a Protest leader said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Former Village Sarpanch, Two Others Shot Dead in Bhind by Political Rivals, Hunt On for Accused (Watch Video).

"The people of Leh and Kargil are protesting for the last two years. We have gathered here so that our demands can reach the Government," he added.

"Our main demand is that Democracy should be implemented in Ladakh. On one side, the people of Ladakh were promised empowerment, but we have witnessed there is no protection of our land rights and neither is the recruitment process taking place in a right manner," Sajjad Kargili, a political activist said.

"Our main Four demands, include Statehood, Job Reservation, to see the formation of a Public service Commission and representations for the people of Leh and Kargil in the Lok Sabha," Kargili added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)