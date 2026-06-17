India News | Leh Police Initiates Action Against Alleged Proselytisation Network in Ladakh

Leh (Ladakh) [India], June 17 (ANI): Acting on reliable information regarding alleged proselytisation activities in various parts of Ladakh, Leh Police on Wednesday apprehended eight individuals suspected of involvement in organised religious conversion-related activities, as per the press note.

In this connection, FIR has been registered at Police Station Leh under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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The accused persons are alleged to have been engaged in recruiting local youth for conversion-related activities in the regions of Zanskar, Changthang, and Aryan Valley.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the group had reportedly rented a residential premises at Skampari, Leh, where offices had been established for the translation and dissemination of religious material. The premises are also suspected to have been used for activities connected with religious conversions.

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Leh Police has launched a comprehensive investigation to ascertain the extent of the group's operations across Ladakh.

The inquiry is also examining possible financial links, including suspected foreign funding and related transactions, if any. Several laptops, digital devices, and other relevant materials have been seized for the purpose of investigation.

Further investigation is underway, and appropriate legal action shall be taken based on the evidence collected.

The public is requested to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and refrain from spreading unverified information or speculation regarding the matter, police said. (ANI)

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