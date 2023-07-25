Leh (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 24 (ANI): The district police of Leh took cognizance of the assault on two policemen who were beaten up by a group of around 10 boys who were called for help on the intervening night of July 23 and July 24 at around 12-1 am, the Leh Superintendent of Police PD Nitya said.

So far, eight culprits have been identified.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Exodus of Meitei Community People From Mizoram Continues.

The police received a call reporting a fight between some persons at the KC restaurant at Changspa road. Taking cognizance of the call, two police personnel Sub-Inspector (SI) Mohd Jani and Head constable (HC) Ghulam Rasool of Police Station Leh were deputed to the spot to look into the matter, police said.

When they reached the spot, they found that one person namely Jigmat Dorjey (resident of Saboo) was beaten by one Stanzin Nyangtak (son of Sonam Angduk, resident of Rumbak in Skalzangling) over some matter.

Also Read | Nagpur Shocker: 19-Year-Old Girl Drinks Phenyl After Harassed and Assaulted by Ex-Boyfriend, Case Registered.

When the police party intervened and warned him not to fight and started recording the incident, the group of 8-10 boys led by Stanzin Nyangtak attacked the two police men with stones and sticks causing them grievous injuries and damaged the police vehicle, police said.While SI Mohd Jani received injuries on his right hand and head HC Ghulam Rasool received injuries on his face and head. While the former is being treated at SNM hospital, the later has been referred to SKIMS Soura for further treatment.

All possible assistance including financial, attendant support, and best medical treatment is being given to the brave police officers who sustained injuries while discharging their duties, the police said, PD Nitya said.

Taking cognizance of the barbaric act an FIR has been filed under sections 307, 353, 332, 336, 147, 148, 427 of the Indian Penal Code, registered in Leh police station.

The police said that till now, eight persons have been identified as the culprits. They have been identified as Stanzin Nyangtak, Tashi Angdu, Stanzin Sangdup, Stanzin Chospel, Stanzin Otsal, Kunkhep Dorje, Rinchen Spalzang and Stanzin Spalbar.

All the accused persons identified are on the run and efforts are on to nab them. There is a possibility that more persons may be involved in the crime.

The Ladakh police has constituted various teams which have been dispatched in all the probable locations where the accused persons may have taken shelter. It has been learnt that the accused persons are using the silver color I10 with no. JK 10A 1385.

The Ladakh police has appealed to the general public to share any information on the whereabouts of the accused persons on run. Any person giving the culprits shelter after being aware of the facts shall also be liable for punishment as per law.

The police will take strict action against the culprits who have brutally assaulted policemen on duty. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)