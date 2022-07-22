New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Amid the controversy over Arvind Kejriwal's proposed Singapore visit, Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi Friday referred to a May 2021 tweet by the Delhi Chief Minister about a "Singapore strain" of coronavirus to claim he had tried to create a "rift" between the two friendly nations.

Delhi LG VK Saxena has rejected files on Kejriwal's proposed visit for the World Cities Summit in the first week of August, saying attending the conference of mayors would not befit his stature as chief minister.

Kejriwal had Wednesday asserted he will go ahead with the visit by seeking "political clearance" from the Ministry of External Affairs.

Asked about the controversy, Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi told a press conference here Friday Kejriwal had tweeted about a COVID-19 variant from the Singapore saying it was dangerous for children.

The Singapore government had slammed Kejriwal saying politicians should stick to the facts and that their is no Singapore variant, she said, reading out of a note.

"This is the history of the man. This is how he tweeted (about) Singapore in the past. This is how he tried to create a rift between India and Singapore which is a friendly nation," she said.

On May 18 last year, Kejriwal had in a tweet in Hindi called for cancelling all air services with Singapore with immediate effect saying a new strain of coronavirus found in that country could cause a third wave in India.

"The new form of coronavirus in Singapore is said to be very dangerous for children. It could reach Delhi in the form of a third wave. My appeal to the Central government: 1. Cancel all air services with Singapore with immediate effect 2. Work on vaccine alternatives for children on a priority basis," Kejriwal had said in a tweet in Hindi.

Following the Singapore foreign ministry's reaction regretting the "unfounded assertions" by Kejriwal, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said the Delhi chief minister does not speak for India.

