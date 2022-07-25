Saharanpur (UP), Jul 25 (PTI) A leopard, which had entered a university here, was captured by the forest department team on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suraj Rai said that the animal had entered Glocal University, adding that the incident had spread panic among the students.

Also Read | SBI ATM Rules: OTP-Based Cash Withdrawal Service Launched, Other Banks May Follow; Know Details Here.

The leopard entered the area about a week ago. Following this, the forest department team surveyed the university but failed to capture it.

Also Read | OnePlus Ace Pro To Be Launched on August 3, 2022.

Later, the department placed several cages across the varsity premises that helped them catch the big cat on Monday, an official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)