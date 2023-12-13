New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) A leopard cub was found dead on National Highway 44 near the Khatushyam temple in outer Delhi's Alipur in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

Police received a call about it around 4 am, they said.

A police team reached the spot and found the animal's body, an official said, adding that it appeared to be a case of a road accident.

The forest department was informed for further necessary action, he added.

