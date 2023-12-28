Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 (ANI) :A young male leopard that strayed into Chikali, PCMC (Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation) was successfully rescued in a joint operation by Pune forest department and RESQ CT Wildlife Rescue Unit, PCMC Fire Department and PCMC Police Department.

A swift and strategic rescue operation was carried out today morning by the Pune Forest department in collaboration with the Wildlife RESQ team , PCMC Fire Department and PCMC Police Department leading to the safe capture of a male leopard in the densely populated area of Chikali, officials reported.

At approximately 6:30 am, The Forest department and Wildlife RESQ CT team received an alert about a leopard sighting in a wood storage shed in Chikali. They immediately dispatched one team for verification and assessment. "Upon arrival, we realized that the leopard had not entered the shed but had moved through a passage next to it," said Nachiket Utpat, Director of the Wildlife Management, RESQ CT.

Within a short span, the leopard was spotted in a cattle shed adjacent to a bungalow, amidst a mix of residential buildings and small fields. The high human density in the area added to the complexity of the situation. "The location presented unique challenges due to the proximity of human habitation and the dense vegetation that was interspaced in the area," stated DCF Mohite of the Pune Forest Department.

Due to the risky nature of the situation, methods like containing the animal using nets were deemed unfeasible. The PCMC Fire Department's Bronto Skylift was crucial in this scenario. "Using the Skylift, team was able to tranquilize the leopard safely from a height, at a perfect angle, guided by the drone," she added .

The leopard, approximately 3 years old, was sedated by 10:00 am and safely transported to the RESQ Wildlife TTC by the team. "Today's operation was a testament to the effectiveness of teamwork and modern technology in wildlife rescue missions," said DCF Mohite. (ANI)

