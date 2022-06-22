Gariaband, Jun 22 (PTI) A leopard was found dead in the forest in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, with officials suspecting a lightning strike as the cause of the death.

The carcass was found under a tree in a jungle near Suhagpur village under the Parsuli forest range in the Gariaband district on Tuesday evening, a forest official said.

The big cat is suspected to have been struck by lightning as its carcass was found to be intact, but the actual cause of the death will be known after the postmortem report.

Earlier, a leopard was found dead with its body parts missing in the Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve in the Gariaband district on June 7.

Another leopard was found dead near Gariaband town in March this year.

