Shimla, Jun 19 (PTI) A leopard has been shot dead in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla, a forest official said.

The carcass of the leopard was found at Naltu near Hiranagar in Tutu on Friday morning. The autopsy revealed that a bullet pierced through the neck of the leopard, Shimla Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sushil Rana said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Cases in Mumbai Rise to 64,068: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 19, 2020.

The DFO said a first information report (FIR) was lodged at Boileauganj police station in this regard.

The forest department has also set up two teams to identify and nab the accused, he added.

Also Read | Delhi LG Anil Baijal Passes Order Stopping Home Isolation, 5-Day Institutional Quarantine Mandatory for All COVID-19 Patients.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)