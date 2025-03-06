Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 6 (ANI): Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has said that the 453 parliamentary seats should remain unchanged as these members have led the country from the beginning.

Notably, while the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief mentioned 453 seats, the Lok Sabha has 543 seats.

Haasan spoke to reporters on Wednesday after attending the all-party meeting called by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin over the proposed delimitation by the Union government.

He emphasised that instead of increasing the parliamentary seats, the Assembly seats should be increased in the state.

"My opinion is that this 453 (seats) needs not change. Even when it was 145 crore, these 453 members led the country to this position today. They are sufficient. If at all, they have to increase the number of seats, all government decisions made in Centre are executed by the states. If at all they want to increase number of people's representatives, let the Assembly seats be increased," Kamal Haasan said on Wednesday.

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) chief MH Jawahirullah attended the all-party meeting organised by MK Stalin and said that the present system should at least continue in the state for the next 30 years. Jawahirullah further said that the parties will continue to spread awareness regarding the problems that the Union government is creating.

"This (present system) should continue for the next 30 years. In this regard, there was a resolution which said that we demand that there should be a Constitutional amendment that will facilitate maintaining the current percentage of Lok Sabha seats for Tamil Nadu. Another solution says that the Tamil Nadu CM will take measures, we will continue to raise awareness about this problem created by the Central BJP government," he said to the media here on Wednesday.

Furthermore, state minister Thangam Thennarasu informed about the major aspects of the all-party meeting. He thanked all the parties that attended the meeting and said that all of them supported the proposals that CM MK Stalin brought.

"I thank all the parties who attended the meeting and unanimously supported the proposal brought by the CM regarding the delimitation process. Except a few, most of the political parties have aligned with the state government to protect their rights," minister Thangam Thennarasu said.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin chaired the all-party meeting on the proposed delimitation by the Union government and passed a resolution which requested PM Narendra Modi to give in the Parliament that if the delimitation is done, it should be based on the 1971 population census from 2026 until the next 30 years.

CM Stalin also announced that a Joint Action Committee would be formed representing Southern States, with MPs, to carry forward these demands and protests and create awareness about the importance of this issue. (ANI)

