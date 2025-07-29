New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed Lok Sabha on Tuesday that the Lashkar-e-Taiba top commander Suleman, involved in the Pahalgam terror attack, was among the three terrorists killed by security forces during the recent Operation Mahadev in Jammu and Kashmir.

"... In the Operation Mahadev, Suleman alias Faizal..., Afghan and Jibran, these three terrorists were killed in a joint operation of the Indian Army, CRPF and J&K Police... Suleman was an A-category commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba. Afghan was an A-category Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist. And Jibran was also an A-grade terrorist... All three terrorists who killed our citizens in the Baisaran valley have been eliminated...," Shah said during the second debate on the Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha.

The top BJP leader said, " All three terrorists - Suleman, Afghan and Jibran were killed in yesterday's operation. The people who used to supply food to them were detained earlier. Once the bodies of these terrorists were brought to Srinagar, they were identified by those who were kept detained by our agencies."

Shah informed that those who killed our citizens in the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack have been killed.

"In a joint Operation Mahadev, the Indian Army, CRPF, and J&K Police have neutralised three terrorists who were involved in the Pahalgam terror attack," Shah said while addressing the lower house of Parliament.

"Innocent civilians were killed in front of their families by asking their religion. I condemn this barbaric act. I express my sympathies to the families who lost their loved ones," he said.

On Monday, the three terrorists were killed in Operation Mahadev in an intense firefight with security forces in the Harwan area near Dachigam National Park of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

The anti-terror Operation Mahadev took place in the general area of Lidwas, Chinar Corps of Indian Army said.

"OP MAHADEV - Contact established in General Area Lidwas. Operation in progress" the Chinar Corp said in a previous post on X. (ANI)

