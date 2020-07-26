Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 26 (ANI): A hideout was busted in Shopian by Jammu and Kashmir police where a huge quantity of Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) ammunition and other incriminating material was recovered.

"Based on specific information regarding the presence of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in the orchards of Dachoo Zainpora, Shopian police along with 44 Rashtriya Rifles and 178 BN CRPF launched a search operation during early morning hours of Sunday and during search one sloping hideout of the LeT, terrorists were busted and subsequently destroyed," Jammu and Kashmir police said in a statement.

The huge quantity of ammunition included 2 UBGL grenades, three Chinese grenades, one AK-47 magazine along with 20 AK-47 rounds, a radio set, eatable items, etc along with incriminating material of proscribed outfit LeT has been recovered from the said destroyed hideout.

The incriminating material has been taken into police custody for investigation purposes.

A case under relevant sections of law stands registered at Zainpora Police Station. (ANI)

