Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 27 (ANI): West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday said that TMC chief Mamata Banerjee is like "Mungerilal" as she is thinking of expanding the party's base outside West Bengal.

Following the exit of five primary members of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) months after their induction, he said, "Mamata is trying to expand her party outside West Bengal. She's using 'artificial' ways to do so; hiring people to join but all in vain. There's a saying 'Mungerilal ke Haseen Sapne', let her see such dreams."

Those who resigned from the party alleged that TMC is trying to divide the people of Goa on religious lines.

Ahead of Goa Assembly polls, five primary members of the TMC including former Goa MLA Lavoo Mamledar, who had joined the party this year, resigned from the party on Friday.

Besides Mamlatdar, the local leaders who resigned from the party include Kishor Parwar, Komal Parwar and Sujay Mallik.

Lavoo Mamledar, former Ponda MLA had joined TMC in September last. He was one of the first local leaders in Goa to join the TMC.

In view of rising Omicron cases across the country, Majumdar further said the Centre has decided to teams 10 states and urged the state government to cooperate and not indulge in politics.

"Vaccination rate is not up to the mark in West Bengal..despite efforts. Given the rise in Omicron cases, Centre has decided to send teams to 10 states to give guidance to the state health ministry. There shouldn't be any politics in it, and the state should cooperate," he said. (ANI)

