Srinagar, Jun 2 (PTI) Security forces have arrested a militant associate of the Lashkar-e-Toiba in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district and seized incriminating material from him, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on specific information, a checkpoint was established by the forces in the Harren Saibug area of the central Kashmir district, a police spokesman said.

During checking, officers arrested Fayaz Ahmed Bhat, a resident of Hakarmula Budgam, who is linked to the proscribed Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), he said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Bhat provided shelter, logistics and other material support, including transportation of arms and ammunition, to active LeT militants in Budgam, the spokesman said.

"The arrested militant associate has been in touch with Pakistani terrorist commanders through various social media platforms and was also in constant touch with LeT self-styled commanders in Kashmir," he said.

Incriminating material, including posters of the LeT, was seized from Bhat's possession, the spokesman added.

He said a case has been registered and an investigation into the matter has been initiated.

