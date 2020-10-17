Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 17 (ANI): A Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist, who was an IED expert, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Jammu and Kashmir Police said that a joint cordon and search operation was launched by it , 19RR (Rashtriya Rifles) and 164Bn CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) on specific input regarding the presence of a terrorist in Larnoo area of Anantnag.

"During the search operation, as the presence of the terrorist got ascertained he was given an opportunity to surrender. However, he fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter," J-K police release said.

In the ensuing encounter, the terrorist was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter.

The release said that the terrorist was identified as Nasir Shakeel Shak Bhai, an `A' category terrorist and an IED expert affiliated with proscribed LeT outfit.

It said incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter and all the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe his complicity in other terror crimes.

A case under relevant sections has been registered in Larnoo police station and an investigation has been started, the release said. (ANI)

