New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday greeted citizens on the eve of Durga Puja and asked them to resolve to build a society where women are accorded greater respect and have equal participation in the process of nation-building.

According to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the president said Goddess Durga is a symbol of power and a divine form of 'nari shakti' (woman power).

"Durga Puja is the celebration of the victory of good over evil. The nine different forms of Maa Durga represent the different aspects of the association of life and nature," Kovind said.

"On the occasion of this festival, let us resolve to build a society where women are bestowed with higher respect than before and equal participation in the process of nation-building.

"On the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all our fellow citizens living in India and abroad," he added.

"I pray to God that this joyous festival is marked by the spirit of peace, fraternity and unity among the citizens and we rededicate ourselves to the service and progress of our nation," the president said.

