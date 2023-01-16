New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur on Sunday launched Fit India's Healthy Hindustan Talk Series with a special episode on Millet.

During the programme, the Minister had a special session with the Fit India Healthy Hindustan Icons, where he discussed fitness, a healthy diet chart, the needs of senior citizens and a special session on the importance of Millet in our daily life.

Also Read | Noida Shocker: Wife Kills Husband With Lover's Help, Dumps Body in Septic Tank, Arrested.

The series, an online talk show by eminent fitness experts and Fit India Icons will kick off on 22nd January until March 12, 2023, and would be aired on the official YouTube and Instagram handles of Fit India, every Sunday at 11 am.

During the curtain raiser programme, the Minister appreciated all the experts and icons of Fit India for such a noble campaign and said, "At the age of 70 years, we wish for a healthy body then why don't we start taking care of our health from a young age? Let's take knowledge from professionals, eat healthily, exercise regularly and stay fit. As soon as we make people aware, there is going to be a big difference and I have full faith that this show will bring a change in the lives of people."

Also Read | Nepal Plane Crash: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Instructs Officials to Bring Mortal Remains of Deceased to State.

In keeping with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to create a fit nation, the Fit India Healthy Hindustan aims to promote the importance of fitness, healthy eating and mental wellness among all age groups, especially senior citizens.

The United Nations General Assembly has declared the year 2023 as the 'International Year of Millets' (IYOM). It is the initiative of the Government of India that has led to a United Nations Resolution being adopted with support from more than 70 nations across the globe. The Government of India endeavours to celebrate IYOM 2023, to make it a people's movement so that Indian millets, recipes, and value-added products are accepted globally.

The Fit India Healthy Hindustan panellists include Luke Coutinho (Lifestyle Expert), Ryan Fernando (Sports Nutritionist), Heena Bhimani (Nutritionist) and Sangram Singh (Wrestler/Motivational Speaker). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)