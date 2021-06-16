New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday reviewed the water supply situation in the national capital as well as steps being taken to augment domestic supply in the city, officials sources said.

He also apprised himself of projected requirement and required supply of water from other states, they said.

Amid the reports of shortage of water, specially in slum settlements, the LG has already sought a status report from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

Various projects being undertaken by the DJB with regards to setting up of sewage treatment plants (STPs ) and water treatment plants (WTPs), rejuvenation of water bodies, groundwater recharge, use of recycled water and rain water harvesting were also reviewed by him, according to the sources.

A presentation was made by the DJB chief executive officer and other officers during the review meeting, they said.

Reiterating that management of water in terms of wastage, leakage and distribution was an important area that could largely address supply constraints, the LG advised the DJB to incentivize water saving and deincentivize wastage by adopting differential pricing, the sources said.

He suggested that technology should be employed for detecting leakages in pipelines and the same be speedily plugged besides addressing the wastage of water by tankers, they said.

It was underlined during the meeting that project for rejuvenation of extinct water bodies should also be focussed on management and sustenance of their catchment areas, they added.

Baijal asked for strict monitoring and adherence to timelines in the ongoing projects of DJB at various locations such as Chandrawal, Palla, Dwarka and Wazirabad, according to the sources.

