New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said that the order issued by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for five-day mandatory institutional quarantine for persons testing positive for COVID-19 is "for the benefit of those who do not have space in their homes."

"The Delhi Lieutenant Governor might have ordered mandatory institutional quarantine for the benefit of those who do not have space in their homes," he said.

Reddy, who is Minister of State for Home, said Baijal might issue further information by Saturday evening for those who can create isolation space at home.

"I think that he will issue another info by today evening for people who can create an isolated separate room in their homes," Reddy said.

He said Delhi is like mini-India and the central government make all efforts to help check the spread of COVID-19.

"Delhi being the national capital is like a mini-India. We will do everything we can -- on behalf of the central government -- with regard to the COVID-19 situation," he said.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday issued an order that every COVID-19 positive person in Delhi will have to stay in 5-day institutional quarantine.

"Every corona positive person will have to stay in the quarantine centre for five days. Only then a person will be sent to home isolation. But if there are symptoms then they will be sent to the quarantine centre or hospital, accordingly," the order said.

It said that teams of district surveillance officers will do physical verification of everyone in home isolation under supervision of district magistrates. (ANI)

