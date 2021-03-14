Jammu, Mar 14 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday paid obeisance at the famous holy cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Reasi district, an official spokesperson said.

Sinha also reviewed the facilities put in place by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) for facilitation of the visiting pilgrims and took stock of various ongoing and upcoming infrastructure development projects, he said.

Accompanied by Chief Executive Officer, SMVDSB Ramesh Kumar, he said Sinha visited the holy cave and paid obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum.

He prayed for peace, progress and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesperson said.

Sinha, who is also the chairman of the SMVDSB, directed the CEO Shrine Board for completion of all the ongoing projects within envisaged timelines to further augment the facilities for the pilgrims.

The Lt governor also attended a felicitation function of the students of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Gurukul, who secured first positions in Sampurnanand Sanskrit University.

Anmol Sharma, a student of class 9 and Ankit Sharma, Shastri Part-III of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Gurukul, Charan Paduka, Katra, were felicitated for securing first positions in the entire university in annual examinations of class 8 and Shastri Part-III, respectively, conducted by Sampurnanand Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya, Varanasi, with which the Gurukul is affiliated. These examinations were held last year, the spokesperson said.

The Lt governor congratulated the students for their outstanding achievement and bringing laurels to the SMVD Gurukul.

He asked the Shrine Board to continue providing excellent teaching and other facilities to the Gurukul so that the hard work of students could result in greater performances in academics and co-curricular activities.

Pertinently, Anmol Sharma was awarded Vakratund Shukal Swaran Padak, while Ankit Sharma was awarded Shrimati Shashikant Sharma Swaran Padak, the spokesperson said.

