Srinagar, Jul 8 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and mainstream politicians expressed grief over the loss of lives in a cloudburst incident near the Amarnath cave shrine on Friday.

"Deeply pained by unfortunate incident of cloudburst at Shri Amarnathji holy cave, in which precious lives have been lost. I send my heartfelt condolences to bereaved families. Rescue operation by NDRF, SDRF, BSF, Army, JKP & Shrine board admin is in progress,” the LG wrote on Twitter.

Sinha said he briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the incident.

“Hon'ble PM & Hon'ble HM have assured all the help. Our priority is to save the lives of people. Instructions have been issued to provide all necessary assistance to pilgrims. I am closely monitoring the situation,” he said.

“The CRPF is engaged in rescue & relief operations and helping the pilgrims. ALH Choppers pressed into action for rescue of injured,” the LG wrote.

At least 13 people were killed when a cloudburst near the cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas triggered flash floods Friday evening. A pilgrimage to the shrine is underway.

Mainstream political parties and politicians also expressed shock and grief over the incident.

"JKNC expresses shock and grief over the tragic loss of lives at a base camp for the Amarnath pilgrimage due to cloudburst. May the deceased rest in peace. Our condolences go out to those who lost their loved ones. Prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured,” the National Conference (NC) wrote on Twitter.

NC vice president Omar Abdullah also expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

“Deeply saddened by the reports of loss of precious lives coming in from the site of the cloud burst near the Amarnath Cave. My condolences to the loved ones of the deceased & prayers for those injured in the aftermath of the flash floods,” Abdullah said in a tweet.

“Saddened & shocked to know about the tragic cloudburst accident near the Amarnath cave. Deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives,” PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said on Twitter.

Peoples Conference president Sajad Lone described the incident as very sad.

“Very sad news coming in. Cloudburst at a location enroute to Amarnath. Hope there is minimum possible damage. Heartfelt sympathies for those impacted by the cloudburst,” Lone said.

Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari said he has directed party men to be alert to provide all necessary help.

“Praying for the safety of Amarnath Yatris and all those around, who are facing serious problems due to the cloud burst. I have directed the party cadre to remain alert in this situation and volunteer for rescue, blood donation if need arises. Let's hope for the best,” he said.

“My heart goes out to the families of those who lost their loved ones in a tragic cloud burst at Amarnath cave.May their soul rest in peace. I pray for the safety of all the pilgrims and those who are around, assisting them.We stand in solidarity with them in this difficult time,” Bukhari wrote in another tweet.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur expressed deep anguish and grief over the death of pilgrims and injuries to others due to the cloudburst.

“Sympathies to the families of deceased and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," Thakur said.

CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami also expressed deep shock and grief over the cloudburst incident.

While expressing solidarity with the bereaved families, he asked the administration to gear up the rescue operation at the site and demanded ex-gratia relief for the victim families and free of cost treatment to those injured in the accident.

