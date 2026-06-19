India News | LG Sandhu Inaugurates Delhi's First Women Police Station in North District to Cater Exclusively to Complaints and Crime Against Women, Children

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): In a landmark step towards strengthening the safety of women & children and access to justice in the National Capital, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, on Friday inaugurated the first-ever Women Police Station of Delhi Police in the Subzi Mandi area of North District. Police Commissioner Satish Golchha, Special CPs and other senior officers of the Delhi Police were present on the occasion.

The Women Police Station has been established as a dedicated institution for addressing crimes against women & children and providing a safe, accessible, and victim-centric policing environment. The initiative reflects Delhi Police's commitment to ensuring prompt, professional, and sensitive handling of offences affecting women & children. The WPS has been notified by LG/Delhi with jurisdiction over the entire North District vide notification dated June 25, 2026, and it shall start functioning as a full-fledged police station from June 19, 2026. The existing Crime Against Women Cell of North District has been subsumed in the newly created WPS.

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Speaking on the occasion, Taranjit Singh Sandhu described the inauguration of the Women Police Station as a significant milestone in Delhi's efforts to strengthen the safety, security, and dignity of women & children. He stated that the institution would serve not only as a centre for law enforcement and investigation but also as a symbol of confidence and trust for women and families of child victims, seeking assistance and justice.

Lieutenant Governor noted that the newly established Women Police Station would investigate all categories of crimes against women & children occurring within the jurisdiction of the North District. "In addition to offences relating to domestic violence and dowry-related matters, the police station would deal with serious crimes against women & children, including sexual assault, molestation, stalking, harassment, rape, and other offences affecting the safety, dignity, and bodily integrity of women & children."

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He said, "As I said, along with empowerment comes the responsibility. First and foremost, it is the responsibility of those who have been empowered to ensure that safety and security are ensured, and crime against women is brought down, and at the same time, it is also our responsibility that if we see crime being committed, injustice being done to our mothers, sisters, family, we certainly speak out or alert the police. This is one direct venue which will deal directly with any crime against women."

Addressing the gathering, the Lieutenant Governor emphasised that the true success of the initiative would be measured not merely by the number of cases investigated, but by the confidence it inspires among women and girls. He stated that a safe environment empowers women to participate fully in education, employment, entrepreneurship, and public life, thereby contributing to the overall progress and prosperity of society.

Upon arrival, the Lieutenant Governor was received by Satish Golchha, Commissioner of Police, Delhi. He was accorded a Guard of Honour and thereafter inaugurated the Women Police Station by unveiling the commemorative plaque and cutting the ceremonial ribbon. The Lieutenant Governor also toured the newly established police station and the Annexe Building and reviewed the facilities created to provide a dedicated and women & children-friendly policing environment.

"Designed as a women & children-friendly policing facility, the station will provide a supportive and sensitive environment for complainants. The police station will be predominantly staffed by women police personnel, enabling victims and survivors to interact with trained officers in a setting that promotes comfort, confidence, and trust."

Lieutenant Governor commended Delhi Police for its sustained efforts towards enhancing women's & children's safety through various initiatives, including the Women Helpline 1091, Pink Booths across the city, the "Shishtachar" campaign against eve-teasing and stalking, and the "Sashakti" self-defence training programme for women and children.

He expressed confidence that the North District Women Police Station would emerge as a model institution for gender-sensitive and victim-centric policing and would serve as a benchmark for similar initiatives across Delhi and beyond.

The program started with the welcome address by Devesh Srivastva, Spl. CP/L&O (Zone 1), who expressed his gratitude towards Hon'ble LG/Delhi for gracing this event. He highlighted some initiatives towards women empowerment taken by the police of North District in the recent past, including "Pink Booth", "Rani Jhansi Squad" and "Vamika" for high visibility of women police personnel. "Vamika" is a specialised patrol vehicle of the North District police for the safety of female students in the North Campus of Delhi University. To forward the legacy of women-centric policing, the Women Police Station of North District, the first such PS of Delhi, is a beacon of hope which will provide round-the-clock service to the women in distress. This initiative will prove a milestone for gender equality and gender justice.

Further, Satish Golchha, Commissioner of Police, Delhi, warmly welcomed the Chief Guest, LG/Delhi and highlighted some of the achievements of Delhi Police towards women's safety and empowerment. Over the past few years, Delhi Police has adopted a comprehensive strategy for women's safety, based on four key pillars, the four "P"s - (1) Prevention by effective police presence; (2) Protection by prompt response mechanism; (3) Prompt Investigation by speedy and time-bound investigation of cases and (4) Participation by continuous engagement with society.

Delhi Police has launched several women-centric initiatives - 116 Pink Booths are functioning across Delhi as assistance centres for women; All-women PCR vans are deployed in different areas; More than 3 million women and girls have received self-defence training, and this programme has also set a world record in providing self-defence training.

The Women Police Station will provide an environment for the women where they can speak freely, their concerns are heard with sensitivity, and they receive assistance and justice. It should become an institution that not only earns the trust of women but also serves as an example for other units through its work culture and spirit of service, inspiring others to learn from and emulate it.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Satish Golchha, Commissioner of Police, Delhi, senior officers of Delhi Police, members of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), members of the public, eminent women leaders from different walks of life, and other distinguished guests.

The establishment of the Women Police Station marks a significant advancement in Delhi Police's efforts to build a safer, more inclusive, and responsive policing framework, ensuring that every woman has access to timely assistance, protection, and justice. (ANI)

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