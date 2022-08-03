New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and other senior police officers of the national capital have changed the display pictures of their social media accounts to Tricolour, joining the trend after an appeal by the prime minister to all citizens.

The display picture of the official Twitter handles of Saxena, Delhi Police and the police commissioner have been changed to Tricolour.

Arora, a 57-year-old senior IPS officer, took charge as the commissioner of Delhi Police on Monday. His appointment as the Delhi Police chief came after the Union home ministry approved his inter-cadre deputation from Tamil Nadu cadre to AGMUT cadre.

Other top officers of Delhi Police have changed their WhatsApp display picture to Tricolour.

On Tuesday, Modi changed his display picture on social media accounts to the national flag and urged people to do the same as part of a collective movement to mark the 75th anniversary of the country's independence.

Senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers and chief ministers, followed suit.

Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari and chief ministers Yogi Adityanath and Shivraj Singh Chouhan were among a large number of party members who switched their profile pictures on Twitter to the national flag.

In his Mann ki Baat radio broadcast on Sunday, Modi said the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is turning into a mass movement and urged people to put the 'tiranga' as the profile picture of their social media accounts between August 2 and 15. PTI AMP

