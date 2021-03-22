Puducherry [India], March 22 (ANI): Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday launched the 'Mask-up Puducherry' campaign to ensure that all the people wear masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Under this movement, a van will travel across the Union Territory to spread awareness among the people regarding the COVID-19 protocols.

Soundararajan distributed face masks and hand sanitizers to people in the Muthialpet area. She urged everyone not to lower their guard against the virus.

"Launched "Mask-Up Puducherry" Campaign. Under this campaign, one fabricated Van will travel across Puducherry to Spread Awareness among the people. I Strongly appeal all the eligible public should take #vaccines without any fear or hesitancy to safeguard ourselves and #Puducherry," Soundararajan tweeted.

The Governor also flagged off a mobile campaign van for coronavirus vaccination.

"To Make #COVID19 free #Puducherry today flagged off mobile campaign van for #coronavaccination. Initiated #COVID-19 vaccine awareness drive among the public, explained the guidelines to be followed and distributed masks, sanitisers to them," Soundararajan tweeted.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 127 active coronavirus cases in Puducherry. 39,521 people have recovered from the disease in the Union Territory while 674 have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

