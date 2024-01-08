Puducherry [India], January 8 (ANI): Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday visited the areas affected by rainwater stagnation in Puducherry and ordered the officials to clear the sewage canal blockages.

After that, with the help of machines including JCP, sewage canals were dug and the streets were cleaned. Medicines were sprayed to prevent the development of unsanitary conditions.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department on Monday said that many parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal will receive light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lighting in the next seven days.

Light to moderate rain at many places over Tamil Nadu and over Puducherry & Karaikal area with thunderstorms and lightning at one or two places is likely to occur on January 8, the IMD release said.

The release further said, "Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvannamalai districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area on Monday."

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places on January 8 over Toothukudi, Tirunelveli, Virudhunagar, Thanjavur, Kallakurichi, Salem, Vellore, Ranipet, Kanchipuram, Chennai and Tiruvallur districts of Tamil Nadu, it added.

On January 9, many places over South Tamil Nadu and a few places over North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and Karaikal area with thunderstorms and lightning at one or two places are likely to witness light to moderate rain.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places on January 9 over Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts of Tamil Nadu, the release added.As per the release, Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places on January 11, 12, and 13, over the Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas.

The IMD has also issued a heavy rainfall warning to Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Villupuram Chengalpattu, and Tiruvannamalai districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area for today.

The sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy for the next 24 hours, as per an IMD release issued at 1 pm today.

The maximum temperature is likely to be 26-27 degrees and the minimum temperature is likely to be 22-23 degrees today, the release added. (ANI)

