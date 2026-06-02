India News | LG TS Sandhu Approves Reconstitution of Delhi Ridge Management Board

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): In a significant administrative step aimed at strengthening protection of the Capital's green ecosystem, Lieutenant Governor TS Sandhu has approved the reconstitution and notification of the Delhi Ridge Management Board (DRMB).

As per the release, the decision has been taken in pursuance of the Supreme Court's judgment in the matter of TN Godavarman Thirumulpad vs Union of India and under Section 3 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. The move aims to overhaul ridge governance through a coordinated, multi-agency statutory framework focused on ecological balance, climate resilience, and protection of Delhi's ridge ecosystem.

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The Ridge in Delhi is owned by the Delhi Development Authority, while the Environment and Forest Department of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) is responsible for its maintenance. Enforcement responsibilities rest with multiple agencies, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Council, Revenue Department, and Delhi Police.

Under the reconstituted framework, the Chief Secretary of GNCTD will serve as Chairperson of the Board, while the Vice-Chairman of DDA will be a member. Representatives from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs will also be part of the body.

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Senior officials from civic agencies, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and NDMC, will be included, alongside enforcement representatives from CPWD, Delhi Police, Revenue Department, and Environment & Forest Department. The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, GNCTD, will serve as Member-Secretary.

The Board will also include experts and non-government representatives, including retired IFS officer Arvind Madhav Singh, CEO of Centre for Sustainable Green Economy, and Malvika Kaul from the Sankala Foundation, to strengthen research-based and community-driven environmental initiatives.

Under the overarching authority of the DRMB, a specialised Standing Committee will operate concurrently to handle rapid-response environmental interventions. This Committee will be headed by a nominee from the Central Empowered Committee (CEC), with the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (GNCTD) serving as Member-Secretary.

The Additional Commissioner (Landscape) from the DDA will also be a Member of the Standing Committee and will ensure seamless institutional synergy.

The powers, duties, and operational functions of the Standing Committee are legally bound to be co-extensive with those of the main DRMB, operating under the direct guidance and control of the Board to ensure absolute accountability. (ANI)

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