New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): The resident doctors of Lady Hardinge Medical College have written a letter to the Union Minister of Health Dr Mansukh Mandaviya over non-payment of salary for the period when they were on strike in December last year.

The resident doctors of LHMC and in other hospitals in different parts of the country were on strike against "delay" in NEET-PG counselling in December last year. The resident doctors of major government hospitals in Delhi had also protested in front of Nirman Bhawan in support of their demands.

"We just only want that our matter will be sorted on an urgent basis as this order of deduction of salaries and adjusting leaves is against the verbal assurance given by the health minister. As we have already suffered a lot, we want justice," said Dr Rakesh Bagdi, a Senior Resident Doctor at LHMC.

The letter said resident doctors from all over the country had protested over "delay in NEET-PG counselling" and it was assured before calling off the protest that no punitive action will be taken against anyone".

"We would like to draw your attention to our concern of deduction salary and leaves adjusted during the month of December," the letter said.

It also mentioned that only the LHMC administration has taken such action and no other government hospitals have taken such action. (ANI)

