Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 5 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Friday called everyone's attention to the Ayodhya consecration ceremony and requested people to light five earthen lamps -- Shri Ram Jyoti -- in their homes to celebrate the day of 'pran pratishtha' at Ram temple as 'Deepawali'.

While addressing a gathering at the 'Abhinandan Samaroh' in Shimla, Nadda said, "I would like to call everyone's attention to January 22 and request something that PM Modi also requested that from January 14-22, we will clean all temples and religious places under the cleanliness campaign and worship god."

Also Read | US Horror: Nurse Allegedly Replaces Fentanyl IV Bags With Tap Water in Oregon, 10 Dead.

"I request everyone to light five earthen lamps, Shri Ram Jyoti, in their homes on January 22. This is not a small event, the consecration ceremony will take place on January 22 and Shri Lord Ram will appear before us all after his Pran Pratishtha," said th BJP chief.

"The BJP on June 11, 1989, passed a national resolution on the land of Palampur and said that a grand temple should be built on the land of Ram and the land of birth and should be given to Hindus," he added.

Also Read | India Closed Window It Was 'Foolish Enough' To Open, Says EAM S Jaishankar on Article 370 Abrogation.

Meanwhile, amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to create Diwali-like glitter across the country, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has launched a drive to exhort people to light at least five earthen lamps (diyas) outside their homes on Ram temple consecration day on January 22.

Earlier in the day, JP Nadda attacked the Congress-led Himachal government and said that not a single promise had been fulfilled by the state government in the state.

Continuing his attack on the grand old party he further said that Congress got wiped out in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and this has happened because of the unwavering faith of the people towards Prime Minister Modi.

Before addressing the rally BJP chief held a mega roadshow in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district. Nadda was escorted by a huge crowd of supporters, dancing and cheering his motorcade. Nadda was welcomed by BJP leaders in Solan, Himachal Pradesh.

On the back of recent victories in assembly elections in three states, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the BJP has already begun its preparation for the Lok Sabha Elections. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)