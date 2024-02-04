New Delhi, February 4: Light rainfall overnight on Saturday across the national capital hit ground operations and disrupted flight services at Indira Gandhi International Airport, officials said. A steady and persistent drizzle, combined with a thin layer of fog that enveloped the national capital on Saturday morning, through flight operations haywire at Delhi airport, with several passengers left high and dry.

Among the delayed flights, a significant number of them were scheduled to fly to international destinations such as Riyadh, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Vienna, Toronto and Bangkok. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 7 degrees Celsius on Sunday, one degree below normal. Delhi Weather Update: Thin Layer of Fog Blankets National Capital; IMD Predicts Light Rain on February 4 (Watch Video)

The Met further predicted thundershowers and drizzle across pockets of the national capital on Sunday. "Generally cloudy sky and moderate fog in the morning and light rain thundershower accompanied with gusty winds," the IMD posted from its official handle on X. Delhi Weather Update: National Capital Records 8.7 Degree Celsius Minimum Temperature, AQI in 'Very Poor' Category (Watch Videos)

Light Rainfall in Delhi

#WATCH | Delhi: Parts of national capital receive light rainfall. (Visuals from Pragati Maidan) pic.twitter.com/2RUvx7pbXl — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2024

Further, according to the top weather forecasting agency, foggy conditions were observed at 5.30 am on Sunday while dense to very dense fog was experienced in isolated pockets of Odisha. Moderate to shallow fog was also seen in isolated pockets of Bihar, Jammu-Kashmir, eastern Rajasthan and Gangetic West Bengal. At 5:30 am on Sunday, the visibility was recorded at less than 500 metres in East Rajasthan and parts of Jammu and Kashmir, while it was down to 50 metres in several areas of Odisha. "Visibility recorded

