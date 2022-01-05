New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) The national capital recorded light rain on Wednesday morning and clouds pushed the minimum temperature to 10.9 degrees Celsius, four notches more than normal.

Similar conditions will persist in the city till January 9 under the influence of two back-to-back western disturbances, officials at the India Meteorological Department said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Encounter: 3 JeM Terrorists Killed By Security Forces in Pulwama.

"Generally cloudy sky and light rain" is expected till January 9 and the minimum temperature s expected to rise to 13-14 degrees Celsius by Saturday.

Mahesh Palawat, Vice President (Meteorology and Climate Change), Skymet Weather, said the mercury is likely to drop to around four degrees Celsius after the withdrawal of western disturbance.

Also Read | Sensex Drops Over 14 Points, Nifty Down by 11.85 Points in Early Trade, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Gain.

One or two spells of moderate rain are also expected in the capital, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)