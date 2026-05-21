India News | Light Rain Likely in Shimla as Temperature Nears 32°C; Tourists Concerned over Warming Hills, CM Sukhu Calls for Action

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 21 (ANI): With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light rain and thunderstorms in parts of Himachal Pradesh over the next two days, rising temperatures across the hill state, including the tourist destination of Shimla, have triggered concern among residents, tourists, scientists and policymakers over the visible impact of climate change on the Himalayan region.

Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 31.8 degrees Celsius during the past 24 hours, while several districts, including Una, Kangra, Solan and Shimla, witnessed heatwave-like conditions.

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Speaking to ANI, IMD Himachal Pradesh head Shobhit Katiyar said weather conditions had remained largely dry across most parts of the state, leading to a significant rise in temperatures.

"In most parts of Himachal Pradesh, weather conditions have remained dry, and temperatures are being recorded significantly above normal. Heatwave conditions were observed on May 20 in districts like Shimla, Una, Kangra and Solan," Katiyar said.

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He said light rainfall activity was expected in the higher reaches of Kangra, Chamba, Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti, while thunderstorms and hailstorm activity could occur in some districts between May 22 and 23.

"Light rainfall is expected across many parts of Himachal Pradesh on May 22 and 23. Thunderstorm activity is also likely in several districts, with possibilities of hailstorms in Kangra, Chamba and parts of Kullu over the next two days," he said.

Katiyar said temperatures may witness a temporary fall for two days due to rain activity, but heat conditions were likely to intensify again after May 24, particularly in the lower and mid-hill regions.

"The fall in temperature will only be temporary. After May 24, temperatures in lower and mid-hill areas are expected to rise again," he added.

According to the IMD official, temperatures in the lower hill areas are currently ranging between 40 and 42 degrees Celsius, while higher hill regions are recording temperatures between 26 and 30 degrees Celsius.

Referring specifically to Shimla, Katiyar said the town recorded 30.8 degrees Celsius on May 20, close to the earlier high recorded in 2024.

"If we talk particularly about Shimla, a temperature of 30.8 degrees Celsius was recorded on May 20. Earlier, Shimla had recorded 31.7 degrees Celsius in 2024," he said.

Katiyar added that rainfall activity could intensify again towards the end of May and continue into the first week of June.

Foreign tourists visiting the Himalayan region also expressed concern over the warming conditions in the hills. Frank, who travelled from Leh and Ladakh to Shimla, said he was surprised by the unusually warm conditions in the hill station.

"I am coming here from Leh. Coming here, it's extremely warm, of course, for me. And I think we all know the reason for climate change. It's not only in India," Frank told ANI.

Comparing temperatures with Delhi, he said Shimla was still relatively cooler but warming rapidly.

"If you come from Delhi, Delhi is around 42 degrees right now. It's cooler here than Delhi, of course, but the future is grim. It's a beautiful region, but with these temperatures, where does it stop? I don't have a clue," he said.

Local residents also voiced concern over changing weather patterns and rising temperatures.

Archana Sharma said the heat this year was unusually intense and was affecting both residents and tourism.

"Temperature has increased a lot this year. We are not even seeing as many tourists as before because people come here expecting cooler weather. Children are falling sick repeatedly with cold, cough and fever," she said.

She said carrying umbrellas and ensuring hydration had become necessary due to the rising heat.

"Earlier, this kind of heat was never experienced in Shimla. Rainfall used to keep the weather pleasant, but this year the sudden weather change has made temperatures extremely high," she added.

Tourists arriving from Delhi also said the weather was warmer than expected for a hill station. Abdul Tauhidd said he had expected cooler conditions in Shimla.

"We came here expecting cold weather and a different experience. It is cooler than Delhi, where temperatures are around 42 to 45 degrees Celsius, but it is still quite warm here. Nights are pleasant, but daytime heat is noticeable," he said.

Another tourist, Arjun Hans, linked rising temperatures in hill stations to global warming and increasing commercialisation.

"We came for a weekend getaway, thinking it would be cooler in the hills, but even here it is quite hot under the sun. The main reason could be global warming and increasing commercialisation. More crowds mean more construction and tree cutting, which is affecting nature," he said.

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, also expressed serious concern over climate change while responding to media queries.

The Chief Minister said the impact of climate change was clearly visible in Himachal Pradesh, with rising temperatures, excessive rainfall events and extreme weather becoming increasingly frequent.

"Climate change is visibly impacting Himachal Pradesh. Temperatures are continuously rising, and incidents of excessive rainfall and heat are increasing," Sukhu said.

He said scientific studies were being conducted on the issue, and assistance had also been sought from the Centre.

According to the Chief Minister, Himachal Pradesh had suffered losses worth nearly Rs 15,000 crore to Rs 20,000 crore due to natural disasters over the past three years.

Sukhu said climate change was not only a Himachal Pradesh issue but required collective national-level policy planning and coordinated efforts.

"We need to rethink development goals collectively at the national level. The entire country will have to work together to deal with climate change," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)